      Weather Alert

Teens accused of breaking into a bank on San Antonio’s west side

Don Morgan
Sep 3, 2019 @ 9:43am
Photo: MGN Images

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two teenagers are in custody after breaking into a west side branch of Broadway Bank.

The alarm went off at the bank on West Commerce at around 3:30 A.M Monday.  San Antonio Police officers showed up to find someone had broken in through the front door.

Officers started looking around and within a few minutes, they located a 15 year old and a 16 year old with a cash counting machine they had stolen from the bank.

They tried to run but they didn’t get far. The names of the teens aren’t being released but they are being charged with burglary.

Popular Posts
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
KTSA News
Louisiana lawmaker: I sleep in a casket because I enjoy it
'Tornader' ruins 'Angry Grandma' weather reporter's date night plans