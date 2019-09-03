Teens accused of breaking into a bank on San Antonio’s west side
Photo: MGN Images
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two teenagers are in custody after breaking into a west side branch of Broadway Bank.
The alarm went off at the bank on West Commerce at around 3:30 A.M Monday. San Antonio Police officers showed up to find someone had broken in through the front door.
Officers started looking around and within a few minutes, they located a 15 year old and a 16 year old with a cash counting machine they had stolen from the bank.
They tried to run but they didn’t get far. The names of the teens aren’t being released but they are being charged with burglary.