Teens charged with murder in west side drive-by shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two teenagers are facing numerous charges in a drive-by shooting on the far west side that killed one woman and hurt another.

Investigators say the juveniles were in a stolen white Kia Forte when they pulled up to a house on Bald Mountain Drive and fired more than 100 rounds into the home. Police say the house the suspects shot was not the intended target.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says the 14-year-old in custody is now charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The 15-year-old suspect was a passenger in the stolen car, and they are charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest by foot.

Police responded to the shooting early Tuesday morning and found two women shot, but 25-year-old Novita Brazil was killed. A 41-year-old woman staying at the house as a guest was shot in the leg.