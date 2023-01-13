Teens hit by pickup while crossing San Antonio street

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were hit by a pickup as the crossed a South side street.

Police say the teens were selling candy at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and East White Road at around 6:30 P.M. Thursday.

When their mother arrived to pick them up, they tried crossing the street and that’s when they were hit.

Police say the teens were not in the crosswalk and the street wasn’t lit very well. The driver stopped and stayed on the scene until police arrived.

He tells officers he didn’t see the children as they crossed the street.

One of the teens is said to be in critical condition while the other wasn’t seriously hurt.

No charges have been filed against the driver.