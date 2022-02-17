      Weather Alert

Teens injured in drive-by shooting in San Antonio

Don Morgan
Feb 17, 2022 @ 5:27am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police were called to a neighborhood on the West side Wednesday night where two teenagers were shot in a drive-by.

The 17 year olds were on Estrella Street at around 11:30 P.M. when a car pulled up beside them. Someone in the vehicle rolled down the window and started shooting at the teens.

Both victims suffered gunshot wounds to their legs. They managed to get to a home on Glendale then called 9-1-1.

They were brought to University Hospital and are in stable condition.

Police haven’t released a description of the shooter or the car they were in.

