Tejano singer guilty of sexually abusing child

By Tom Perumean
July 25, 2023 2:31PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Tejano singer Jesse Farias, found guilty on a charge of indecency with a child, will spend the next six years in prison.

Friday night the jury in the case returned the guilty verdicts on the three charges he faced.

In 2021, the then 41-year-old Farías was indicted on charges of three counts of indecency with a child by contact under the age of 17.

Farias was accused of assaulting the child between 2019 and 2021.

The week-long trial concluded with the jury sentencing Farias to a 6-year prison sentence. 

The jury denied Farias’ application for community supervision, probation.

As a result of his conviction, Farías will be required to register as a sex offender for life, and he will be eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence.

“Sex crimes against children are unacceptable in any situation, but they are particularly reprehensible when committed by a close family member who violates the trust bestowed upon them,” said Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales. “In this case, the complainant testified that she considered the defendant like a second father to her.”

