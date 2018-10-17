Tele-Town Hall tonight on Props A, B and C

Mayor Ron Nirenberg addresses the North San Antonio Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 10, 2018 (Photo: North San Antonio Chamber of Commerce/Facebook)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Go Vote No campaign is holding a Tele-Town Hall on the proposed charter amendments on the November ballot.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and a panel of community leaders will be available to answer questions from 7 to 8 tonight. The Props A, B and C Tele-Town Hall will be at Tripoint YMCA on North St. Mary’s Street, but you can watch it on Nirenberg’s Facebook Livestream . You can also call 866-785-1364.

“We’ll call you, you can call in, or join us online–whatever works for you,” said Nirenberg.

Panelists joining the mayor tonight include philanthropist Gordon Hartman, former Mayor Henry Cisneros, and business CEO Trish Deberry.