Temperatures rising again for San Antonio, New Braunfels, I-35 Corridor on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Temperatures are expected to warm back up on Wednesday, and that trend should continue until Thursday with daytime highs rising well over the century mark.

The entire San Antonio area, including New Braunfels and much of the I-35 Corridor, will fall into a Heat Advisory with a high of 104 expected. Areas south-southeast of San Antonio will be in an Excessive Heat Warning with further evaluation for the rest of the week happening Wednesday afternoon.

Most of the Hill Country will not be under any heat-related advisories or warnings for the time being.

Near critical fire weather conditions will continue for most of South-Central Texas in the days ahead.

NOTE: For those who have to work outside, it will be important to take appropriate precautions. The same can be said for those enjoying recreational activities outdoors.

Drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks, preferably in an air-conditioned environment, are strongly recommended.

Never leave young children or pets unattended in cars or trucks as the temperature can rise 20 degrees in as few as 10 minutes with the windows rolled up during the hottest times of the day.

For information on staying safe while avoiding heat-related illness, click here.