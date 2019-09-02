      Weather Alert

Temporary lockdown at Ingram Park Mall, no shooter

Elizabeth Ruiz
Sep 1, 2019 @ 10:16pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Ingram Park Mall  was temporary locked down Sunday afternoon after social media reports surfaced about an active shooter.   San Antonio police say a fight broke out, but there was no firearm involved.

There are reports that someone with a license to carry pulled his weapon as people panicked, thinking there was an active shooter situation.

The San Antonio Police Department tweeted that there was “NOT an active shooter at Ingram Park Mall. The tweet stated that there were no injuries and no threats to the public.

Popular Posts
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
KTSA News
Louisiana lawmaker: I sleep in a casket because I enjoy it
'Tornader' ruins 'Angry Grandma' weather reporter's date night plans