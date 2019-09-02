Temporary lockdown at Ingram Park Mall, no shooter
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Ingram Park Mall was temporary locked down Sunday afternoon after social media reports surfaced about an active shooter. San Antonio police say a fight broke out, but there was no firearm involved.
There are reports that someone with a license to carry pulled his weapon as people panicked, thinking there was an active shooter situation.
The San Antonio Police Department tweeted that there was “NOT an active shooter at Ingram Park Mall. The tweet stated that there were no injuries and no threats to the public.