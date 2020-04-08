      Weather Alert

Ten COVID-related deaths at Southeast San Antonio nursing home, one resident tests positive at North Side facility

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 8, 2020 @ 2:18pm
CDC

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Two more residents of Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center  who tested positive for COVID-19 have passed away. One patient was an African-American woman in her 70s, who had been previously hospitalized, and then discharged to hospice care at the facility. The other victim was a Hispanic female in her 80s who passed away at the facility.

That brings the number of coronavirus-related deaths at Southeast Nursing  to 10, and the overall total in San Antonio and Bexar County to 20.

San Antonio Metro Health also has confirmed that a resident of a Stone Oak area senior living facility has tested positive for COVID-19.   The case at Franklin Park TPC Parkway on Encino Commons is travel-related.   Eight employees and seven residents have tested negative.

 

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Franklin Park TPC Parkway Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming