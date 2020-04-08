Ten COVID-related deaths at Southeast San Antonio nursing home, one resident tests positive at North Side facility
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Two more residents of Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center who tested positive for COVID-19 have passed away. One patient was an African-American woman in her 70s, who had been previously hospitalized, and then discharged to hospice care at the facility. The other victim was a Hispanic female in her 80s who passed away at the facility.
That brings the number of coronavirus-related deaths at Southeast Nursing to 10, and the overall total in San Antonio and Bexar County to 20.
San Antonio Metro Health also has confirmed that a resident of a Stone Oak area senior living facility has tested positive for COVID-19. The case at Franklin Park TPC Parkway on Encino Commons is travel-related. Eight employees and seven residents have tested negative.