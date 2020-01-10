      Weather Alert

Tensions in the Middle East not having huge impact on gas prices

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 10, 2020 @ 6:03am
A protester waves the Iraq flag while demonstrators set fire to close streets near Tahrir Square during a demonstration to protest against the Iranian missile strike, in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Iran struck back at the United States early Wednesday for killing a top Revolutionary Guard commander, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house American troops in a major escalation between the two longtime foes. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran isn’t have much of an effect on gas prices, at least not yet. There was a brief surge in oil prices after Iran’s missile attack on U.S. forces in Iraq, but that didn’t result in a big spike at the pump.

AAA Texas says prices actually dropped in San Antonio.

“We’re coming in at $2.21 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded. That’s down from $2.23 last week,” said Josh Zuber with
AAA Texas.

Statewide, the price at the pump went up a penny to settle at an average of $2.30 a gallon.

“Drivers aren’t seeing an impact amid the tensions in the Middle East, and that’s good news for drivers,” said Zuber.

TAGS
gas prices Iran Middle East OIl Prices
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP