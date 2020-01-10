Tensions in the Middle East not having huge impact on gas prices
A protester waves the Iraq flag while demonstrators set fire to close streets near Tahrir Square during a demonstration to protest against the Iranian missile strike, in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Iran struck back at the United States early Wednesday for killing a top Revolutionary Guard commander, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house American troops in a major escalation between the two longtime foes. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran isn’t have much of an effect on gas prices, at least not yet. There was a brief surge in oil prices after Iran’s missile attack on U.S. forces in Iraq, but that didn’t result in a big spike at the pump.
AAA Texas says prices actually dropped in San Antonio.
“We’re coming in at $2.21 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded. That’s down from $2.23 last week,” said Josh Zuber with
AAA Texas.
Statewide, the price at the pump went up a penny to settle at an average of $2.30 a gallon.
“Drivers aren’t seeing an impact amid the tensions in the Middle East, and that’s good news for drivers,” said Zuber.