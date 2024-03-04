Tentative trial date set for San Antonio man facing capital murder charge, possible death penalty

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man accused of attacking his ex-wife and two daughters now has a tentative trial date, and a conviction could lead to the death penalty.

For now, the trial for Stephen Clare is set for October 11, 2024.

Clare is accused of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say Clare shot his ex-wife, Mariah Clare, and then stabbed his two daughters on April 10, 2023. Clare and one of the children survived the attack, but 11-month-old Willow Clare died.

KSAT-12 reports jury selection in the death penalty case could take more than a month.

Despite the fact the death penalty is being pursued in the case, there is still the possibility Clare could end up with life in prison without parole if he is convicted.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.