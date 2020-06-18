Tesla asks for $68 million in tax incentives for potential Austin-area Gigafactory
Photo: Tesla
(Texas News Radio) — Tesla is seeking more than $68 million in tax incentives for it to build a Gigafactory just outside Austin city limits, multiple reports say.
The potential factory would be constructed on a concrete batch plant near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport along State Highway 130.
The plant would build the next version of Tesla’s Model Y and is expected to create 5,000 jobs with wages around $74,000 per year.
KXAN-TV reports a final decision on where to put its new Gigafactory has not yet been made. If the company were to move forward with the site, construction would begin in the third quarter of this year.