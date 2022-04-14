Tesla CEO Elon Musk pitches 43 billion dollar offer to buy Twitter

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Did he make them an offer they can’t refuse?
Texas resident and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder, has told the social media company’s board of director’s that he wants to buy the company.
Earlier this month, the world’s wealthiest man purchased 9% of Twitter’s stock. He was supposed to take a seat on the board of directors but decided he didn’t want to do that.
Instead, he pitched an offer to buy the shares of Twitter he doesn’t already own at $54.20 a share. That comes out to about 43 billion dollars.
Musk says it’s his final and best offer and he can pay in cash.
Twitter stock was at $45.85 when markets closed Wednesday.
It jumped by more than 10% when word of his offer was released early Thursday morning.