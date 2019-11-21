      Weather Alert

Texans taking Thanksgiving road trips will enjoy lower gas prices

Don Morgan
Nov 21, 2019 @ 9:58am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As you pack up for a Thanksgiving road trip, there’s good news from the gas pumps.

AAA Texas is reporting a drop in gas prices across the state.

The auto club’s Joshua Zuber tells KTSA that the average in Texas is down to $2.26 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

San Antonio drivers are seeing some of the lowest prices in the state with an average of $2.17.

Zuber says the 3.8 million Texans expected to be on the roads during the Thanksgiving holiday will see lower gas prices than what they experienced during the same time frame last year.

TAGS
AAA Texas gas prices holiday road trip San Antonio Thanksgiving
