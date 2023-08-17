Texas AAA: Gas prices continuing to climb and weather could play a role in the coming weeks

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Gas prices are on their way up again this week.

In San Antonio, average price is $3.47 a gallon which is up $0.13 than was drivers paid last week for regular unleaded.

Drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.93 per gallon while drivers in San Angelo are paying the least at $3.30 per gallon.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.49 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

That price is four cents more than on this day last week and is three cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

“Gas prices are climbing, and while market changes might lead to lower prices later, weather remains a big factor,” noted Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Excessive heat and hurricane season have the potential to decide fuel price trends in the short term.”

Retail gas prices are rising, but crude oil costs have dropped by nearly $5 per barrel in the past week.

If this trend continues, gas prices might decrease in the coming weeks.

However, hurricane season and returning excessive heat could disrupt this.

Some Gulf Coast refineries had reduced output in recent weeks due to dangerous working conditions and equipment failures reportedly caused by excessive heat.

While gasoline supplies are ample, if the weather were to cause a further reduction in refinery utilization fuel prices could increase.