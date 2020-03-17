Texas activates National Guard in coronavirus response
Photo: Office of the Governor of Texas
SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday he activated the Texas National Guard to be prepared to help respond to the coronavirus efforts.
“By activating the Texas National Guard, we are ensuring Texas is prepared as we continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “I am grateful to the men and women of the National Guard for their dedication to serving their fellow Texans, and want to assure the public that this is a precautionary measure to make sure the Texas National Guard has the capability to serve at a moment’s notice where they are needed most.”
Healthcare workers and first responders who are members of the Texas National Guard are excluded from the activation, allow them to continue to serve the state through their respective roles.
No troops will be deployed at this point.