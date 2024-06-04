Texas AG accuses State Bar of ‘lawfare,’ turns to State Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC FEBRUARY 26: Ken Paxton, Texas Attorney General, speaks with the media after oral arguments were heard by the United States Supreme Court to determine whether the controversial Florida and Texas social media laws, which prohibits platforms from suspending the accounts of political candidates or media publications, can stand on February 26, 2024, in Washington, DC. Their decision has far reaching implications for the role that states can play in regulating the tech industry. (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is not the first elected official to question numerous aspects of the controversial 2020 presidential election.

But Paxton might be the first to take legal action to stop what he is calling ‘lawfare’ against him.

In a Tuesday release, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) says it has filed a petition asking the Supreme Court of Texas to review a ruling by the Fifth Court of Appeals that allows the State Bar of Texas to continue actions against Paxton.

Paxton filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of Texas in response to what he says was unconstitutional conduct by numerous states during the 2020 presidential election. This is when Paxton says the bar went after him and First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster. The OAG says sanctions were attempted and disciplinary actions then followed.

Paxton says the bar’s attempt to sanction him is an unconstitutional violation of the Texas Constitution’s Separation of Powers Clause and violates his sovereign immunity.

In April 2024, a coalition of seventeen attorneys general from across the nation filed a brief supporting Attorney General Paxton and First Assistant Attorney General Webster and condemning the actions of the State Bar.

