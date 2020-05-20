Texas AG appeals voting by mail federal court ruling in San Antonio
FILE - In this June 22, 2017 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas. Three years ago, criminal charges against Paxton appeared to put his political future in peril. But the Republican enters November's midterm elections favored to win a second a term while remaining under indictment. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Attorney General Ken Paxton Wednesday filed an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, opposing a ruling by Federal Judge Fred Biery in San Antonio that allows anyone to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic if they fear contracting the virus by going to the polls.
“Mail-in ballots are vulnerable to fraud,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Two-thirds of all election fraud cases prosecuted by my office involve mail ballot fraud, also known as ‘vote harvesting.’ Allowing widespread mail-in ballots will lead to greater fraud and disenfranchise lawful voters.”
Governor Abbott already has made a temporary order expanding the early voting period for the July elections. In addition, Paxton says local election officials have many other mechanisms available to them to ensure safe and fair elections, including sanitizing voting machines and areas and implementing social distancing.
In his ruling Tuesday, Judge Biery said, “The Grim Reaper’s scepter of pandemic disease and death is far more serious than an unsupported fear of voter fraud.”