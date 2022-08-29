Texas AG Paxton wins oil and gas lawsuit over Biden Administration

378913 01: Pennzenergy Company Oil Exploration Drilling Rig In The Gulf Of Mexico During Sunset. (Photo By Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is calling it a win for American energy after a federal judge issued a permanent injunction against the Biden Administration’s moratorium on oil and gas leasing on federal public lands and offshore waters.

Paxton joined the lawsuit in 2021, and that was followed by a preliminary injunction last year.

“Joe Biden may have declared war on American energy independence, but we’re fighting back and we’re winning in court,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The executive order was a clear example of unconstitutional federal overreach, and I’m pleased to see the court make the right decision in issuing a permanent injunction to prevent it from taking effect.”

Paxton says the Biden Administration’s moratorium would have increased the hardship placed on American families as high energy costs and inflation continue.

In recognizing the damage done by the Biden Administration, the court stated: “Millions and possibly billions of dollars are at stake. Local government funding, jobs for Plaintiff States’ workers, and funds for the restoration of . . . Coastline[s] are at stake. Plaintiff States have a reliance interest in the proceeds derived from offshore and onshore oil and gas lease sales. Additionally, the public interest is served when the law is followed. The public will be served if Government Defendants are enjoined from taking actions contrary to law. In a time of high gas and oil prices, draining of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and looking to other nations to supply the United States’ oil and gas needs, the public interest would be served by a permanent injunction.”

Read the full court order here.