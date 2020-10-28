Texas AG probes allegations of voter fraud in Bexar County in Project Veritas video
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A video released by Project Veritas shows a local campaign worker allegedly interfering as an elderly woman fills out her mail in ballot.
In the video, Raquel Rodriguez tells the woman, who apparently selected John Cornyn, that she could change her vote if she wanted to vote for all Democrats. Rodriguez told the woman that in a previous conversation she had stated that she wanted to vote for MJ Hegar, Cornyn’s opponent. She proceeds to tell the woman how she can change her vote.
“I’m just bringing that to your attention because you could literally change it and put your initials there,” she said. “Because if you’re trying to do a straight Democratic ballot, that is not a Democrat,” said Rodriguez, referring to Cornyn.
Later in the edited video, she tells the Veritas person,”You saw how it works,” she said. “And it’s not being persuasive–yeah, I guess it is being persuasive. “That right there is against the law–for me to tell her like, ‘You realize you voted for ….'” Then Rodriguez added,”You’re not supposed to say nothing.”
She’s also seen giving the woman a shawl. She tells Veritas that she works for Republican congressional candidate Mauro Garza who gives her a budget for gifts. She said she buys rosaries, loteria games and other items. Garza is running against Congressman Joaquin Castro.
Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Tuesday that the “organized election fraud scheme” exposed in the Project Veritas video is already under review by investigators from his Election Fraud Unit.
“What’s shown in the video is shocking and should alarm all Texans who care about election integrity. We are aggressively investigating the serious allegations and potential crimes that Project Veritas’s documentary audio and video recordings shed light on today. My office is fiercely committed to ensuring that the voting process is secure and fair in all Texas elections—a process that this video unfortunately casts a shadow of doubt on,” said Paxton.
He also urged individuals involved with or aware of the alleged election fraud shown in the video to come forward and cooperate with his office.
A letter posted on Rodriguez’s Facebook page states that she had her own suspicions about the conversation and she made false statements to further her own investigation.
She says she’s a certified Deputy Voter Registrar who registers many citizens to vote.
“I do so legally and completely within the rules and guidelines of the Bexar County Elections Department.
She says the elderly woman in the video is her aunt.
“What Project Veritas published was a conversation between relatives and a serious breach of privacy,” said Rodriguez. We in the Hispanic community are very tight with our homes and families and I am offended that these outsiders would secretly record and release a private family discussion.”
Rodriguez says she did not illegal or unethical.
“I wish that the people of “Project Veritas” had approached me honestly. If they had done so, we could have worked together to find and expose the true problems with voter fraud and suppression here in San Antonio. Instead, they have produced a questionable, empty, product which takes away from their own credibility.”