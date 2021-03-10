Texas AG to Austin: ‘I will sue you’ over local mask mandates
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight line for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence at Love Field in Dallas. Paxton had an extramarital affair with a woman whom he later recommended for a job with the wealthy donor now at the center of criminal allegations against him, according to two people who said Paxton told them about the relationship. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is threatening to sue Travis County and Austin over face mask requirements.
The statewide mandate expired at midnight, but the city of Austin and Travis County are continuing to require businesses to make masks mandatory in their establishments.
Paxton tweeted Wednesday,” We have already taken you to court under similar circumstances. You lost. If you continue to flout the law in this manner we’ll take you to court again and you will lose again.”
He’s giving health authorities in Austin and Travis County until 6 pm Wednesday “to rescind any local mask mandates or business-operating restrictions, retract any related public statements, and come into full compliance with GA-34. Otherwise, on behalf of the State of Texas, I will sue you.”