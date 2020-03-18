Texas Air National Guard member tests positive for coronavirus
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland confirms that a member of the Texas Air National Guard’s 149th Fighter Wing has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual recently returned from leave in Colorado and is in self-isolation at their home off of the installation.
“A healthy workforce is our top priority,” said Col. Megan Erickson, 149th vice commander. “We have implemented rotating shifts to minimize contact and to ensure we have a healthy workforce, coverage in case a person gets quarantined, telework whenever possible, no outside customers, and only one customer at a time, as well as appointment only in customer service areas.”
She says they’re also using their public health personnel to aid commanders and members in screening and with quarantine recommendations.