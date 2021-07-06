Texas A&M-San Antonio receives more than $250,000 for workforce training and job placement program

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas A&M-San Antonio is getting a slice of the $5.5 million Texas Talent Connection grant pie that is being doled out by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
The multi-million grant program aims to fund 18 programs around the state focused on workforce skills training and job placement and will be administered by the Texas Workforce Investment Council in the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism division.
$255,000 is heading to Texas A&M-San Antonio for the Texas Two-step for Increasing Women in Technology program that serves women in Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Frio, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, McMullen, Medina, and Wilson counties. The program provides workforce training and job placement in computer science, information technology, and cybersecurity industries.
“The Texas economy is booming – jobs and businesses are growing here, and while other states are losing population, we are gaining,” said Governor Abbott. “All of that economic momentum is proof that the Texas Model works. Meeting the changing needs of job creators and providing a continuing pipeline of skilled workers is paramount to ensure Texas remains the top state for business expansion. With the more than $5.5 million in Texas Talent Connection grants, we are connecting more employers to work-ready skilled Texans and more Texans to in-demand skills training for higher-paying jobs and career advancement — creating a more prosperous Texas for all.”
Other programs that will receive funding include $346,659 for Alvin Community College in Harris County; $243,414 for American YouthWorks in Travis County; $324,029 for the Bay Area Houston Advanced Technology Consortium in Harris, Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Liberty, Montgomery and Waller counties; $300,000 for Community Learning Centers, Inc. in Johnson, Parker and Tarrant counties; $350,000 Front Steps, Inc. in Travis County; $114,539 for Goodwill Industries of Central Texas in Travis County; $300,000 for Houston’s Capital IDEA in Harris County; $349,972 for North Central Texas College in Denton, Cooke, Montague and Young counties; $350,000 for NPower in Dallas, Tarrant, Wise, Denton, Collin, Kaufman, Ellis, Hunt, Smith, Grayson, Rockwell and Johnson counties; $350,000 for Project ARRIBA in El Paso County; $250,000 for Skillpoint Alliance in Travis County; $326,405 for The Tarrant County Workforce Development Board; $350,000 for Texas Southmost College in Cameron County; $349,959 for Texas Tech University in Lubbock County; $350,000 for the Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement (VIDA) in Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties; $350,000 for Volunteers of America in Harris County; $331,035 for Workforce Solutions of Southeast Texas in Jefferson, Orange and Hardin counties.