Texas A&M San Antonio reporting record-high enrollment

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas A&M University-San Antonio is reporting record-high enrollment in the fall of 2022.

Current student enrollment is 7,353, which marks a five-percent increase over the enrollment tally in the fall of 2021.

“Setting a new enrollment record at A&M-San Antonio is an indication of our growing capacity to meet the higher education needs of our community, both locally and

statewide,” Texas A&M-San Antonio President Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson. “It also reflects the expansion of our brand and reputation for delivering high-quality academic

programs and helping students succeed.”

A&M-San Antonio is also reporting graduate enrollment is up 40-percent for fall of 2022.

The campus offers 37 undergraduate and 19 graduate degree options. Semester credit hours have increased annually since 2015, which allows students to graduate more quickly.

Since becoming a standalone university and from fall 2009 to fall 2022, enrollment has grown more than 200 percent. A&M-San Antonio has graduated more than 15,300 students.