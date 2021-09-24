      Weather Alert

Texas announces audit of 2020 votes after Trump urges review

Associated Press
Sep 24, 2021 @ 4:26am

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas election officials say they’re auditing the 2020 results in four of the state’s largest counties.

The announcement was made late Thursday hours after former President Donald Trump pressed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for a ballot review.

Trump has claimed the 2020 election was stolen and supported audits in other states.

The Texas Secretary of State’s Office did not say what prompted the announcement.

Earlier this year, Keith Ingram, the office’s elections administrator, said the 2020 elections in Texas were “safe and secure.”

Trump won Texas last year by 5.5 percentage points, the closest margin of victory by a GOP presidential nominee in decades.

TAGS
2020 election audit Donald Trump Greg Abbott texas
