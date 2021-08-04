Texas’ annual sales tax holiday is this weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You’re seeing back to school supplies in stores and if you’re not stocking up until the state’s sales tax holiday….get ready to shop.
You won’t have to pay sales tax on certain items this weekend.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar writes in a press release:
“For many families with children who are going back to their school campuses for the first time since the pandemic began, the sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to save money on school supplies and other tax-free items.”
Items that qualify for tax free this weekend include clothing and footwear, face masks, backpacks and school supplies.
Those items can be bought from a store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas.
You can go to the Texas Comptroller’s website to see the complete list of qualifying items.
This year’s sales tax holiday begins Friday, Aug. 6, and goes through midnight Sunday, Aug. 8.