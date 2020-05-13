      Weather Alert

Texas artists will be in Rangers lot for drive-in concerts

Associated Press
May 13, 2020 @ 4:47am

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — There will be some drive-in concerts outside the new Texas Rangers ballpark that hasn’t yet hosted a baseball game because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rangers season ticket holder Pat Green will be among the Texas artists who will play hour-long acoustic sets as part of the Concert in Your Car series.

Eli Young Band will start the series June 4, with Whiskey Myers performing the next night.

Green will perform June 6, with Josh Abbott Band and Kevin Fowler wrapping up the four-night event.

Fans will have to remain in their cars and listen to the shows through FM radio signals.

TAGS
Concert in your Car Coronavirus Eli Young Band Kevin Fowler Pat Green texas Whiskey Meyers
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost