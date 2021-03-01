      Weather Alert

Texas Attorney General files lawsuit against power supplier “Griddy”

Don Morgan
Mar 1, 2021 @ 8:07am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The lawsuits in the aftermath of last month’s winter storm continue to be filed.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released a statement Monday morning that he has filed suit against electricity provider Griddy.

The lawsuit claims the company violated the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act through “false, misleading and deceptive advertising and marketing practices”.

Griddy is one of many power companies that struggled to provide electricity to Texans during a relentless winter storm, leaving millions without heat as temperatures dropped into the single digits.

Paxton’s statement goes on to say the company passed skyrocketing energy costs to customers with little to no warning.

Some customers have received bills over $10,000 dollars in the days that followed the storm.

The lawsuit is asking for refunds for customers and for assurance that Griddy will provide accurate energy service in the future.

Griddy warned customers that energy prices were climbing fast and advised them to switch providers at the height of the storm.

