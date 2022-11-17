KTSA KTSA Logo

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton endorsing Trump for President in ’24

By Christian Blood
November 17, 2022 1:49PM CST
ROBSTOWN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 22: (L-R) Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton greets former U.S. President Donald Trump at the 'Save America' rally on October 22, 2022 in Robstown, Texas. The former president, alongside other Republican nominees and leaders held a rally where they energized supporters and voters ahead of the midterm election. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Former President Donald Trump is announcing numerous endorsements in his bid for the White House in 2024, and one of them is Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The announcement was made in a Tweet on Wednesday.

 

Trump is also announcing endorsements from several U.S. Representatives, including Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia). Additional endorsements have been announced from recently elected U.S. Representatives yet to take office, including Wesley Hunt (R-Texas) and Eli Crane (R-Arizona).

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has also endorsed Trump’s third run for President in ’24.

