Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton endorsing Trump for President in ’24

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Former President Donald Trump is announcing numerous endorsements in his bid for the White House in 2024, and one of them is Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The announcement was made in a Tweet on Wednesday.

Donald J. Trump’s efforts to secure our borders, project strength across the globe, expand economic opportunity, & protect our freedoms put our nation back on track. I am proud to endorse his campaign for President so that he can once again put America First & heal our nation. pic.twitter.com/eZwrwHhcS1 — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) November 16, 2022

Trump is also announcing endorsements from several U.S. Representatives, including Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia). Additional endorsements have been announced from recently elected U.S. Representatives yet to take office, including Wesley Hunt (R-Texas) and Eli Crane (R-Arizona).

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has also endorsed Trump’s third run for President in ’24.