Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sues Biden administration
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -President Joe Biden has been in office for two days and he’s already being sued by Texas.
State Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking a court to stop Biden from allowing a 100-day moratorium on deportations. The complaint and motion for a temporary restraining order filed Friday came after Biden revoked Trump’s mandate that made anyone in the U.S. illegally a priority for deportation. Paxton claims the Biden administration broke an agreement to first consult with Texas before making changes to immigration enforcement.
Paxton says the freeze on deportations “violates the U.S. Constitution, federal immigration and administrative law, and a contractual agreement between Texas and DHS.”
The Republican AG issued a letter warning that the Biden administration’s actions resulted in an abdication of DHS’s obligation to enforce federal immigration law. Paxton also noted that Texas has the largest section of the southern border in the country.
“Failure to properly enforce the law will directly and immediately endanger our citizens and law enforcement personnel,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The rule of law and security of our citizens must prevail.”