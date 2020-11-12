      Weather Alert

Texas Attorney General’s Office sets new record for collecting child support

Don Morgan
Nov 12, 2020 @ 10:19am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s been a record breaking year for the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

They’re reporting more than $4.8 billion in child support has been collected in fiscal 2020.

Attorney General Ken Paxton says that’s more than 27 other states and territories collections, combined.

The Child Support Division serves over 1.6 million children and surpassed the previous year’s record by ten percent.

“I am immensely proud of the hard work and dedication of our Child Support Division to improve the lives of Texas children and ensure that families receive the support they need and deserve,” said Attorney General Paxton. “This success is particularly remarkable in light of the challenges the division faced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of physical offices. The Division’s performance improves each year and, as such, continues to benefit children across the state.”

