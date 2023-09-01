KTSA KTSA Logo

Austin police: 2 dead, 3 injured after shooting outside shopping center

By Associated Press
August 31, 2023 8:22PM CDT
Share
Austin police: 2 dead, 3 injured after shooting outside shopping center
Austin Police Department – Interim Police Chief Robin Henderson (August 31, 2023)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Two people were dead and three others were injured, one of them critically, following a shooting Thursday outside a large shopping center in Austin, Texas, authorities said.

The Austin Police Department said there didn’t appear to be any threat to the public following the gunfire near The Arboretum on the city’s north side. No one had been detained, police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Two adults died at the scene, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services. One person was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, and two others were evaluated for minor injuries, authorities said.

Police asked potential witnesses to come forward and submit any photos or videos from the area.

More about:
Austin
Austin Police Department
shooting
The Arboretum

Popular Posts

1

Update: Gunfire on a school bus, elementary student detained
2

SAPD officers stable, Chief McManus sounds off on shootings
3

Suspect at large after armed robbery at North Side Whataburger
4

Tropical Depression could form in the gulf over the next week
5

Man critically hurt dies at hospital with gunshot wound