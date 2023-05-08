Texas border towns prepare for end of Title 42

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Title 42 is expected to expire by the end of the week, and Texas National Guard engineers are reinforcing razor wire barriers along the Texas-Mexico border near El Paso.

Officials say the razor wire creates an essential impediment in stopping what could be an unprecedented influx of illegal border crossings if, in fact, Title 42 does expire.

“The Texas National Guard is a highly organized and efficient force,” said Major Sean Storrud, Task Force West commander. “Although illegal immigration is absolutely a national problem that requires a national solution, the Texas National Guard is doing our part.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has vowed to jump-start his program of busing illegal migrants to sanctuary cities, like Chicago, New York City and Washington, DC. The busing program comes as an add-on to Operation Lone Star, a collaborative effort between the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to secure the southern border.

Photo: Texas Military Department

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 371,000 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 27,000 criminal arrests, with more than 25,000 felony charges reported. In the fight against fentanyl, Texas law enforcement has seized over 385 million lethal doses of fentanyl during the border mission.

On Thursday, DPS and the Texas National Guard mobilized numerous assets in the Brownsville are as part of a mass migration response exercise.

The White House has announced it will send an additional 1,500 troops to assist in the ‘processing’ of migrants trying to enter the U.S. Governor Abbott has responded by pointing out those additional troops will be not be engaged in a law enforcement capacity.