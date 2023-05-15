Texas boy, 12, charged with murder in shooting of Sonic employee

The boy and a 20-year-old, Angel Gomez, arrived at a Sonic Drive-In in Keene, Texas, on Saturday night, police said. Sonic employee Matthew Davis, 32, confronted Gomez after he allegedly became disorderly in the parking lot. The argument escalated and became physical.

The 12-year-old boy, who was a passenger in Gomez’s vehicle, allegedly pulled out a gun and repeatedly fired at Davis, the Keen Police Department wrote on Facebook. The boy used an AR-style weapon and fired at least six rounds at Davis, CBS affiliate KTVT reported.

Gomez and the unnamed juvenile suspect, who are both from Fort Worth, then left the scene.

Davis was lying in the parking lot when officers arrived at around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, police and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was having a hard time breathing. Davis was flown to a hospital where he was rushed into surgery, but he died from his injuries.

Police said Gomez returned to the Sonic after the deadly shooting and was arrested on murder charges. Officers found the juvenile in Rio Vista, about 15 miles away, and took the 12-year-old boy into custody on murder charges. They also recovered several firearms.

The Sonic remained closed Monday, KTVT reported. A memorial was set up in honor of Davis.

He left behind a 10-year-old son, according to a GoFundMe set up to cover his funeral costs.