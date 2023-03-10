Texas Breaks All-Time Record For Total Jobs 16 Months In A Row

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Good news from the jobs front in Texas.

The Texas Workforce Commission put out their latest employment numbers which show the state broke the all-time record for total jobs for the 16th month in a row.

Employers in the state added 48,600 non-farm jobs in January. That brings the total number of jobs in Texas to 13,782,300.

Governor Greg Abbott is celebrating the numbers:

“Texas truly is America’s economic engine as we continue to break our all-time record for total jobs, now for 16 consecutive month. Ongoing and strong jobs growth in Texas, despite a mixed economic outlook at the national level, is a testament to the strength of our state’s diverse economy and our skilled and growing workforce. I am proud that we’ve again hit a new historic high for total jobs, and I congratulate Texas employers and our talented workforce on achieving this new, record-setting milestone. This legislative session, we will continue building the Texas of tomorrow by cutting property taxes and investing in workforce development, infrastructure upgrades, and strategic economic development tools. Working together, we will ensure Texas remains an unflinching force in the country and in this world.”

Notable job gains in Texas for January included 8,300 jobs added in Leisure and Hospitality, 8,100 jobs added in Professional and Business Services, and 5,900 jobs added in both Construction and Manufacturing employment.