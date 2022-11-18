Texas breaks all-time record for total jobs – again

Businessman plan business growth and financial, increase of positive indicators in the year 2022 to increase business growth and an increase for growing up business "n

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Just over a week after winning another term as Texas Governor, Greg Abbott now celebrates new numbers showing record job growth in the Lone Star State.

Employment releases from the Texas Workforce Commission and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics illustrate that Texas experienced the fastest annual jobs growth rate over the last 12 months through October. Texas broke its own record for total jobs for the 12th consecutive month, scoring 49,500 non-farm jobs in October.

“Texas continues to create jobs and set historic employment records each month thanks to our strong, growing workforce and continuing business confidence in Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “With 49,500 jobs added last month and another new record for total jobs, the Lone Star State shines as a beacon of opportunity. Despite national economic headwinds, Texas grew jobs at the fastest rate in the nation over the past 12 months. Working together in the months ahead, we will continue to expand economic opportunity for all Texans.”

The new data shows 14,002,911 Texans now working in all categories, an annual jobs growth rate of 5.4% that leads the nation, and a labor force participation rate of 63.6%, which is above the national average.