Texas breaks electricity demand record as scorching triple digit temperatures continue

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It wasn’t just the temperature setting records in Texas over the weekend.
The highest ever demand for electricity happened Sunday at 5:20 P.M when the electricity usage topped 75,000 megawatts.
That tops the previous record in August 2019 when the demand was 74,000 megawatts.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas says even with the higher than usual demand, there was still plenty of power available.
The spike in demand is a bit early in the year. It also happened on a weekend, when many office buildings are closed.
The temperature topped 100 degrees in many areas of the state over the weekend and that’s expected to continue this week.
ERCOT reported just a few power outages in Texas over the weekend.