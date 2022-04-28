      Weather Alert

Texas businessman offers Elon Musk free land to set up Twitter HQ in the Lone Star State

Don Morgan
Apr 28, 2022 @ 10:40am
CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks at the Tesla Giga Texas manufacturing "Cyber Rodeo" grand opening party in Austin, Texas, on April 7, 2022. - Tesla welcomed throngs of electric car lovers to Texas on April 7 for a huge party inaugurating a "gigafactory" the size of 100 professional soccer fields. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Elon Musk already has several businesses based in Texas. Tesla, SpaceX and the Boring Company.

Now there’s word that another Texas rancher wants to help Musk locate his latest acquisition to the Lone Star State.

Jim Schwertner is President and CEO of Schwertner Farms.

He sent out a tweet Wednesday asking Musk to move Twitter HQ to Texas.

To help convince the richest man on the planet to take Twitter closer to Musk’s other businesses, Scwertner offered up some land.

In his tweet, he told Musk that he has 100 acres of land in Schwertner, Texas that would be ideal for Twitter headquarters which are currently near San Francisco.

It would be a quick commute for Musk to drive his electric car from Tesla headquarters to Schwertner.

Schwertner says Musk can have the land for free.

The unincorporated community with a population of about 30 Texans is located in Williamson County, about 40 miles North of Austin.

Governor Abbott also took to Twitter to encourage Musk to move the social media platform to Texas.

Musk has made no mention of relocating Twitter HQ.

Earlier this week, Musk announced he was buying Twitter for 44 billion dollars.

 

