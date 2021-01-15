Texas Capitol shut down out of ‘abundance of caution’
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Texas State Capitol and Capitol grounds in Austin are closed through Wednesday, Jan. 20, amid reports of planned armed protests.
The Department of Public Safety announced the closure Friday “out of an abundance of caution.”
“The Texas Department of Public Safety is aware of armed protests planned at the Texas State Capitol this week and violent extremists who may seek to exploit constitutionally protected events to conduct criminal acts,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “As a result, DPS has deployed additional personnel and resources to the Capitol and are working closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Austin Police Department to monitor events and enforce the rule of law.
DPS is encouraging people to report any suspicious activity they see on the internet or in public to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Austin Police Department or DPS at www.iWatchtx.org.