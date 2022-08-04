      Weather Alert

Texas cities suing streaming services over franchise fees

Christian Blood
Aug 4, 2022 @ 1:44pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Numerous Texas cities are suing several streaming services over what they say is a failure to pay franchise fees for more than a decade.

Numerous media outlets are reporting Disney+, Hulu and Netflix are headed to court because the Texas cities say they are not paying their 5% franchise fees normally paid by cable providers.

But the question might be whether or not online content still applies.

Among the larger cities suing the streaming platforms are Austin, Houston and several in North Texas, including Dallas, Arlington, Irving, Rowlett and Frisco.

There is no word on whether or not San Antonio will join the lawsuit.

