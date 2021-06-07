Texas city ends brick program amid Confederacy controversy

GEORGETOWN, Texas (AP) – An Austin suburb says it will no longer allow memorial bricks to be placed around its courthouse, after several honoring Confederate soldiers were purchased and installed.
The Austin American-Statesman reported Saturday that people could buy bricks commemorating any citizen or veteran for $50 through a program run by the Williamson County Historical Commission that placed them on the sidewalk around the county courthouse in Georgetown.
About 20 were recently installed, including nine honoring Confederate soldiers and officials.
Mickie Ross, a member of the historical commission, said the bricks were meant to honor veterans of all wars, and she defended the ones honoring Confederates. But other residents say they are offensive and should be removed.