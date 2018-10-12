Texas congressional delegation pushing for USMCA signing in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three San Antonio area congressmen and Texas’ two U.S. senators are pushing for the new North American trade agreement to be signed in San Antonio.

Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, along with Representatives Will Hurd, Henry Cuellar and Lamar Smith, sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Robert Lighthizer Friday making their request to have the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement be signed in the Alamo City.

“Given the prominent role that the City of San Antonio played in the enactment into force of the original agreement, it is our understanding that the City would be honored to host a signing of the new pact, as was done over two decades ago with the original NAFTA,” they wrote. “It is our hope that you will consider affirming USMCA in the same state where the trade relationship was officially brought into existence.”

The original NAFTA deal was signed in San Antonio in 1992.

The three representatives sent a similar letter to President Donald Trump, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday with the same request.