KTSA KTSA Logo

Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar carjacked in Washington D.C.

By Don Morgan
October 3, 2023 4:58AM CDT
Share
Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar carjacked in Washington D.C.
FILE – U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, speaks during a campaign event, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in San Antonio. Cuellar, a 17-year incumbent and one of the last anti-abortion Democrats in Congress, is in his toughest reelection campaign, facing a May 24 primary runoff against progressive Jessica Cisneros. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — South Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar is reported to be unharmed after he was carjacked in Washington D.C Monday night.

The Congressman’s Chief of Staff says as Cuellar was parking his car, 3 armed assailants approached him, and stole his vehicle.

Cuellar wasn’t hurt and police have recovered his vehicle.

The carjacking happened at around 9:30 Monday night in Washington D.C’s Navy Yard are, which is about a mile from the U.S. Capitol.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details as they become available.

More about:
carjacking
Crime
Henry Cuellar
texas

Popular Posts

1

SUV crashes after chase, numerous illegal immigrants arrested, DPS
2

SAPD: 10-year-old sleeping in the back seat of a car wakes up, jumps out of vehicle after finding thief behind the wheel
3

Border: Feds cut and remove razor wire put in by Texas, Abbott responds with more troops
4

San Antonio Police: Man pistol whipped, shot and robbed on city's North Side
5

San Antonio Police: SAPD Officer suspended following arrest for suspicion of DWI