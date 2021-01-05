Texas Congressman warns ‘cold Civil War’ could heat up if Republican senators lose in Georgia
Congressman Chip Roy/Photo-Chip Roy Facebook Page
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Congressman Chip Roy warns that a ‘cold Civil War’ could heat up if Republicans lose two Senate seats in Georgia.
“If we have a Democratically-controlled Senate, we are basically at full-scale hot conflict in this country , whereas right now, we’re at a cold Civil War,” Roy told Tucker Carlson on Fox News. “We’ve got a major problem in this country where the American people, the regular people out there that are working every day, hard-working Americans–they are getting trampled by a system that is rigged against them.”
Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are in tough battles against Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. Polls show tight races in both contests, and if Loeffler and Perdue lose, Democrats will control the Senate.
“That’s what is at stake,” said the Republican from Hays County as he urged Republicans to show up at the polls in Georgia and “hold the line.”
Julian Castro, former San Antonio Mayor and ex-HUD Secretary, has campaigned for the Democratic candidates in Georgia.
“There’s a lot of enthusiasm and an understanding about the importance of voting in these Senate runoffs,” Castro said on CBSN’s Elaine Quijano. “What I expect is that we’re going to see a good, healthy turnout, not only in the Latino community, but across diverse communities for these Democratic candidates.”