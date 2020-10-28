Texas council outlaws social worker bias against clients
FILE- In this June 24, 2018 file photo, revelers carry a Rainbow Flag along Fifth Avenue during the New York City Pride Parade in New York. June 28, 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, which fueled the fire for a global LGBTQ movement. From symposiums to movie screenings, walking tours to art exhibits, even an opera, a slew of institutions and organizations are filling June with events that commemorate that moment and its impact through the last five decades. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – A Texas council has rescinded action that would have allowed social workers to turn away clients on the basis of their disability, sexual orientation or gender identity.
By a unanimous vote on Tuesday, the Texas Behavioral Health Executive Council restored protections of those clients who had been stripped from state social workers’ code of conduct Oct. 12.
The previous vote, which came at Gov. Greg Abbott’s direction, took place during a joint meeting with the Texas State Board of Social Work Examiners.
In a statement, the Texas chapter of the National Association of Social Workers applauded Tuesday’s vote, saying that it “was the right decision.”