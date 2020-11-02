      Weather Alert

Texas Dairy Queen out with Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard

Dennis Foley
Nov 1, 2020 @ 6:20pm
Courtesy of Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council

BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — A new month means a new treat from Texas Dairy Queen.

The team of Dairy Queen operators said it will be offering its Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard treat during November.

It joins the Oreo Mocha Fudge Blizzard, Choco-dipped Strawberry Blizzard, and Brownie Dough Blizzard treats to its limited-time fall lineup.

The newest offering combines vanilla soft serve ice cream with snickerdoodle cookie dough that is blended with cinnamon spice.

TAGS
Dairy Queen
