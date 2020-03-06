Texas Dairy Queen welcoming spring with free ice cream
Photo: Texas Dairy Queen
SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Spring starts March 19th and Texas Dairy Queen will be celebrating by giving away free ice cream — for a day.
The chain will be giving away one small free cone per customer on March 19th. It will also be giving away $10 gift cards for brand fans who upload their free cones that day to the Dairy Queen Texas Facebook page and the company selects their pictures.
Texas Dairy Queen has 600 locations across the state operated by 154 franchisees.
The offer is only available at participating locations and while supplies last.