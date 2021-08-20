      Weather Alert

Texas Democrats return, end 38-day holdout over voting bill

Associated Press
Aug 20, 2021 @ 6:10am
In this July 13, 2021, file photo empty seats are seen in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas. Texas Democrats left the state to block sweeping new election laws, while Republican Gov. Greg Abbott threatened them with arrest the moment they return. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Some Democrats who left Texas to block a GOP voting bill have ended a 38-day holdout.

Enough Democrats returned to the state Capitol on Thursday to allow the Texas House to resume work for the first time since mid-July.

That’s when more than 50 Democrats flew to Washington, D.C., in what amounted to a second walkout over Republican efforts to pass new election laws in Texas.

Republicans are now back on a path to pass new elections laws in Texas before the current special session ends on Sept. 5.

