Texas Department of Public Safety: 16-year-old from New Braunfels killed in head-on crash on Comal County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a head-on crash that claimed the life of a 16-year-old New Braunfels boy.

It happened just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9.

Police say the driver of a box truck crossed over into the opposite lane of Natural Bridge Caverns Road near 3009, and collided with the teen’s car.

The teenager, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the box truck driver hasn’t been released but officers report that he suffered serious injuries in the crash and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police haven’t said whether or not charges have been filed against the truck driver.