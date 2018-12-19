Texas Department of Public Safety reminds you to “pack safety” for holiday road trips

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A reminder from the Texas Department of Public Safety. As you prepare for your holiday road trip, don’t forget to pack safety.

It’s the time of year when car loads of families are traveling Texas highways and with that comes an increase in automobile crashes.

So DPS has some helpful tips before you hit the road.

Texans can prepare their vehicles for winter by checking the battery, windshield wipers (including appropriate freeze resistant-fluid), tire pressure, tire tread and fluid levels, as well as taking time to lubricate door and trunk locks to prevent freezing.

Once you are on the road:

Do not drink and drive. Make alternate travel plans if you are consuming alcohol.

Slow down – especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar areas.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits using a portable wireless device to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle – it’s the law.

Drive defensively, as holiday travel may present additional challenges.

Don’t drive fatigued – allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

If you see a road hazard or if you observe anything suspicious, report it to the nearest law enforcement agency.

On multi-lane roadways, use the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to only use the left lane for passing (when posted).

Before your trip begins, make sure your vehicle is properly maintained and always double check to make sure all cargo is secure.

During the Christmas/New Year holiday enforcement effort last year, DPS Troopers issued more than 86,000 citations and warnings for a variety of violations, including speeding, no insurance and seat belt/child safety seat usage. DPS enforcement efforts also resulted in 400 DWI arrests, 359 fugitive arrests and 277 felony arrests.